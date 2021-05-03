Ellie Goulding is 'happy and healthy' after welcoming her first baby with Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling are parents now. The singer welcomed her first child on Sunday and both mother & baby are healthy confirmed Jopling.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling welcomed their first child together and the singer's husband confirmed the same on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Goulding had confirmed that she was expecting her first baby with husband Caspar in February this year with an adorable post. Confirming that she has now given birth, Caspar took to Instagram to reveal the news and also inform fans about Ellie and the baby's condition.

Goulding's husband shared an Instagram story saying, "Mum and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful." The 29-year-old first shared the news of his wife giving birth in the most creative manner as he shared a screenshot of a Google search about the “world population 2021” and crossed out the number, and added a number to include their new child.

Caspar further addressed privacy concerns as he wrote, "I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you x."

The couple tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in August 2019. The couple got engaged in 2018 after dating for 18 months. The couple had announced that they were expecting on their first wedding anniversary. Caspar and Goulding are yet to confirm the gender of their baby. Although given, Jopling's message about privacy, the couple may take a while before they reveal more details about their baby.

While confirming her pregnancy during her third trimester, Goulding had maintained that she needed time to get her head around it and hence didn't announce it right away.

