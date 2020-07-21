Ellie Goulding hasn't seen her mum since her wedding in 2019; Says relationship ‘isn't fixable’

Ellie Goulding recently got candid on her relationship with her mother Tracey Goulding and revealed that they’re not on great terms. In fact, the British pop icon hasn't seen her mother since her wedding in August 2019.

Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding is opening up about her challenging childhood, the singer recently revealed that she has not seen her mother, Tracey Goulding, since her summer wedding last year. The Love Me Like You Do musician has said that after undergoing therapy, she has come to realise her relationship with her mother “isn’t fixable.” In a revealing chat with The Independent, Goulding opened up about her early childhood which saw her father leave the family when she was just 5 years old and her difficult relationship with her mother.

When asked about Tracey, the Brit singer said it was a difficult topic to discuss. "It's frustrating because I really want to talk to you about it. But she became quite threatening when I did talk about her in the press. Discussing her was a disaster," Goulding said. Though she did share that the relationship appears to be permanently damaged: “I haven't seen my mother since my wedding last year. I've done a lot of therapy about it because what I thought was fixable isn't fixable.”

Goulding who has just released a new album Brightest Blue commented on the strain with her mother and how it has influenced her music, she said, “it comes bubbling through my subconscious, through my music.”

Goulding previously told the Daily Mail of her upbringing: “I could only sing when mum wasn’t there. I think she had a weird way of supporting and encouraging me, more like an old-fashioned way of 'work hard' rather than ‘that’s brilliant’.”

Goulding tied the knot with art dealer Caspar Jopling last August in a grand church wedding in Yorkshire, and the wedding was attended by celebrities and royals like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amongst others. The singer, who has talked openly in the past about dealing with anger management, said that she “instantly felt calmer” in Jopling’s presence.

