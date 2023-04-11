Ellie Goulding regrets addressing cheating rumors; 2013 scandal comes to light again

Ellie Goulding's rumor about being unfaithful

The rumor about Ellie Goulding cheating on Ed Sheeran has been going around for quite some time. Allegedly Ellie had a fling with Niall Horan from the famous boyband one direction back in 2013. Last Christmas, Ellie finally decided to put a stop to the circulation of this rumor by saying it was false. But Ellie quickly realized her mistake and stated that she regretted addressing the rumor; she made matters only worse.

'I think, by replying, I’m kind of making out that world is real or adding validity to a world that is manufactured to keep us scrolling and keep us in fear and fascinated by celebrities. I think that the best thing for me is to stay in the real world. But sometimes you just gotta – occasionally; every, like, five years or so – put something out there...' The rumors originated when Ed wrote his hit song “Don’t,” and the song was about an ex cheating on him with a friend. The fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that the song was about Niall and Ellie.

The matter only got worse when Ellie recently replied to a TikTok comment saying, “Can't believe you cheated on Ed with Niall but slay.” Ellie replied to it with, “False!!!! But also slay.” Ellie cleared out the suspicion fans have had about this scandal for years. But things only got worse when more people joined in on the comment section. One wrote, “Never mind Ed or Niall, I'm available,” and another commented, “Never will forget Ed dissing.” Ellie seems to have ignited a dying fire by addressing the matter so many years later.

Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran’s dating history

Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands at the MTV VMA Awards in August 2013. Ellie wrote, “I love that holding hands with my friends means we're an item.” in a now-deleted tweet. Ed offered his version of the story in an interview that year saying, “I mean, normal people don't hold hands if they're just friends.’ Ellie came out to clear the confusion and said, “I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I was never in a relationship with Ed. I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing.”

Goulding then went on to express how frustrating she found the fact that female musicians are often defined by the men they date. She mentioned how Taylor Swift understands where she is coming from. Ellie added, “She gets bothered by it. It’s like, you can be a great artist, you can write great songs, but the thing that everyone is going to talk about is some relationship they think you have had or not had. It’s definitely something we both think happens to female artists over male artists.”

