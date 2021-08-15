Ellie Goulding’s new book dives deep into her traumatising childhood, panic attacks & struggle with fame

British singer Ellie Goulding recently opened up about having “debilitating” panic attacks, feeling not good enough and being addicted to exercise at the height of her fame. Reflecting on that time, Goulding said her “lowest days were ridiculously low” and she often felt “complete euphoria and utter terror” within the same week.

The singer who’s book Fitter. Calmer. Stronger recently released reads: “My low days used to be ridiculously low. I just couldn’t find a way out of them. I often felt as if I was failing because when I felt down I wasn’t being productive. My voice, my music and writing will always be my mysterious, unpredictable, fiery friend for life.” “But even if I write something I love, I can’t always rely on it to make me feel good. I often write my best songs when I’m feeling miserable,” she adds in her book, as reported by The Sun.

If you didn’t know, Ellie rose to fame in her early twenties after leaving university and pursuing a music career. In her book, Goulding looked back on being in a hospital after suffering from a panic attack after a close friend’s father passed away. Goulding also recalled a live TV show which she admits she has never watched back, convinced she would be able to see the “terror in her eyes”.

In the book, Goulding also touches base on going to therapy, how her traumatising childhood contributed to her struggles in life and how she faced her demons, dealt with her anxiety through exercise and is now in a much happier place.

