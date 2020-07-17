Ellie Goulding talks about her new album, marriage & why she won't sing about it: I want to keep it sacred

In a recent interview with USA Today, British singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding spoke in detail about the making of her new album: Brightest Blue. The pop icon also spoke about marriage and why she doesn't want to write songs about it.

British singer Ellie Goulding is ready to reintroduce herself with her new album Brightest Blue. Over her past decade in the industry, Goulding has amassed more than 20 billion streams worldwide thanks to her electro-pop hit singles such Lights, Burn, On My Mind, and Love Me Like You Do. With her new track, Goulding, 33, wants to scale back and put her songwriting centre stage. The pop singer spoke to USA Today about the new album and said, "I wanted people to get to know me as a writer again."

The new album that drops today features 18 songs clocking in at 57 minutes and is split into two halves. The first features honest, introspective songs about love and heartache like Flux, a wrenching piano ballad about trying to hold onto a relationship well past its expiration date. "I think it's the saddest song I've written," Goulding commented on the song, in the same interview.

The album's shorter second half is full of flirty, freewheeling collaborations, including the infectious Close to Me (with Diplo and Swae Lee) and hypnotic Hate Me (featuring late rapper Juice WRLD). "I see Side B as this alter-ego superwoman that I sometimes really wish I was," the British pop-star says.

Tracks such as Woman and Power find Goulding eye-rolling at the patriarchy and reclaiming her sexuality. In the music video for Power, which Goulding self-shot during quarantine, she dances around her bedroom in lingerie as she vents about superficial relationships in the Instagram age. "I don't often show my body in that way, so it was really fun to be in that state and not feel judged or watched," Goulding says. "Ordinarily, it'd be an all-male crew on set for a video, but it was a female director and all-female management on the phone, which was a great feeling," she adds.

Although love is central to Brightest Blue, Goulding says none of the album's songs were inspired by her recent marriage to businessman Caspar Jopling, whom she wed in a fairy-tale ceremony at England's Castle Howard last fall, with British royalty including Princess Eugenie in attendance. "There's definitely part of me that doesn't feel like singing about it right now," Goulding says. "It's something I still want to keep sacred for two more years at least. When I write, I like to have a license to indulge in things or embellish a little bit, but with that subject, I just don't feel the need to dress it up or make it into a story."

