Elliot Page to be AWARDED with prestigious annual achievement award at LGBTQ film festival

Looks like Elliot Page's fame in Hollywood is rising. According to People, the Outfest L.A. LGBTQ Film Festival will recognize Elliot Page with the Outfest Annual Achievement Award, the non-profit group announced on Monday. The award will be presented to Page by Kieran Medina who is the lead programmer of Outfest L.A.'s Annual Trans & Nonbinary Summit.

"It gives me great honor to be the recipient of this year's Outfest Annual Achievement Award and represent the LGBTQ+ community," Page said in a statement. "Now more than ever, it is so important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and media, and for people to hear our stories." Outfest seeks to increase public queer empathy and preserve LGBTQIA+ experiences and perspectives. Page, who announced his gender transition in December 2020, will be honoured for his contributions to LGBTQIA+ storytelling, arts, and media exposure.

According to People, the Outfest Executive Director Damien S. Navarro said, "When determining the recipient of our highest honor we look for those that have been a powerful representative for our community, that have soared to the highest levels of recognition for their talent and who have stepped into the shoes themselves as an independent filmmaker and creator. There is no one more poised to receive this year's Outfest Annual Achievement Award than Elliot."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Page's acting credits include "Juno," "The Umbrella Academy," "Hard Candy," and "Inception," to mention a few. Last year, his directorial debut, "There's Something in the Water," was released worldwide on Netflix. Elliot also developed and produced the two-time Emmy-nominated documentary series "Gaycation," for Viceland, which was executive produced by Spike Jonze and Shane Smith. Elliot and Ian Daniel investigate LGBTQ+ culture and the sometimes brutal realities that queer people face across the globe in this series.

Elliot Page will receive his award at Outfest L.A.’s Closing Night Gala on August 22 at the Orpheum Theatre.

