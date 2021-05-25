Elliot Page celebrates his 'first swim trunks' in shirtless poolside photo & flaunts washboard abs

Elliot Page for the first time shared a shirtless photo as he celebrated his 'first swim trunks' since his top surgery last year.

Umbrella Academy actor Elliot Page came out as transgender in December 2020 and has since then spoken about his transformation. In a heartwarming message back then, Elliot, who was formerly known as Ellen Page, revealed that he is trans and was lucky enough to be coming out to the world. On Monday, Elliot for the first time shared a shirtless photo as he celebrated his 'first swim trunks'.

The poolside snap saw Elliot flashing a wide smile, posing in a pair of maroon coloured trunks and flaunting his washboard abs. He captioned the happy photo, "Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful." Several friends and fans flooded the comments section. One person wrote, "OMG! Yes! and look at that smile!!!" While another commented, "Man, you are beaming!!" with multiple heart emojis.

Check out Elliot Page's latest post below:

Back in December when the Juno star came out to the world, Elliot was reportedly recovering from top surgery. He called undergoing top surgery as a life-changing experience, and said it has "completely transformed my life.” Elliot, who previously associated himself as a gay woman, was married to Emma Portner.

Since coming out as a transgender, Elliot had revealed that he and ex-wife Emma Portner have remained "close friends" ever since their separation last year.

In an earlier interview with Time, Elliot had opened up on his journey and said, "I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding..I was finally able to embrace being transgender and letting myself fully to become who I am."

