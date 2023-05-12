Elliot Page drops a shirtless photo to celebrate 'trans joy': I never thought I could experience this

Elliot Page, star of The Umbrella Academy who came out as transgender in 2020, published a post honoring "trans joy." He elaborated on how receiving gender-affirming care has improved his life while posting a shirtless photo of himself on social media.

Elliot Page posted on Instagram talking about dysphoria.

Dysphoria used to be particularly prevalent in the summer, he noted in his caption. No layers, just a T-shirt, or layers and oh so perspiring, staring down and fidgeting with my baggy T. The actor said, "I never believed I could experience this—the ecstasy I feel in my body—it feels so f****** nice bathing in the sun now. I am really appreciative of the opportunities that gender-affirming care has given me, and I hope to soon share more about my path. Elliot tacked on the hashtag #transjoy to the post.

Elliot spoke about his gender identification.

In a lengthy essay in 2020, Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, discussed his gender identification. "I love that I am trans," the open letter quoted me as saying. And I cherish being queer. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," the Umbrella Academy actor said after thanking his fans. I can't even begin to describe how amazing it feels to finally accept myself and be who I truly am.

In 2021, Elliot Page, who was on the cover of Time, admitted that he had always "felt like a boy." When he was nine years old, he frequently asked his mother if he "could be a boy." After coming out in 2020, Elliot Page started using both he/him and they/them pronouns.

About Elliot Page and his career run-through

Elliot Page, best known for his roles in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and the Oscar-nominated 2007 film Juno, credits the trans community with inspiring him. After coming out as a transgender person in 2020, he received a tonne of support from celebrities in Hollywood and from the LGBTQ community. Along with other films, he also included The Last Stand and Tallulah.

