Elliot Page lauds The Umbrella Academy for how it 'handled' trans narrative after their transition

Elliot Page is opening up about how The Umbrella Academy approached their transition in the show. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Page discussed the storyline of the show and how it incorporated and addressed the actor's transition. For those unversed, Page came out as a trans man in 2020 and subsequently transitioned. He plays the role of Viktor Hargreeves in the series.

In the interview, Page shared, "I think one of the most special things about this is how it’s handled." The actor's character also transitions in the series' new season. Page noted that the most special part of the experience, "It’s not void of emotional moments with the siblings, of course." They continued, "I think they’re each individually special and in relation to their specific relationship," per ET Canada. Previously, Page has stood up to the transphobia he has to face after coming out in 2020 which was simply brutal.

During the chat, Page also mentioned how their character and their self were experiencing the awkwardness and the excitement, "The scene when Luther and Diego are coming down the stairs and Luther’s awkwardness and all these things, these were — simultaneously I’m experiencing all that, because I’ve stepped into this moment where I’m a trans person and perceived that way, and having all these new experiences I didn’t have before." Page revealed that the overall experience of reliving the scenes and resonating with those was incredible.

As for being in control of their story, Page mentioned that the chance to have the power over their narrative was amazing and added, "We don’t see that when we’re not in control of our stories a lot of the time. So it felt really special."

