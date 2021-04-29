Elliot Page OPENS UP about his gender identity; Says she knew she was a boy when she was a little kid

Elliot Page who came out as a transgender in December, recently opened up about her true identity and when she found out about it.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, actress Elliot Page recently got candid about her decision to come out. The 34-year-old Umbrella Academy star opened up about his coming out journey, saying that he’s always known his true gender. “All trans people are so different, and my story’s absolutely just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100%, I was a boy,” Elliot said. “I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them ‘Jason.’ Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be.”

“I just couldn’t understand when I’d be told, ‘No, you’re not. No, you can’t be that when you’re older,’” Elliot recalled. “You feel it. Now I’m finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it’s so beautiful and extraordinary, and there’s a grief to it in a way.”

It was last December that Page felt comfortable in telling his truth to his fans as he shared a post on Instagram announcing his pronouns are he/they. The post said, "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self." At the time, he received support from wife Emma Portner, but revealed several weeks later that they had been separated for months.

