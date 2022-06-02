Elliot Page opens up about receiving extreme 'hatred and cruelty' after his transition

Elliot Page is opening up about the backlash he faced after transitioning in his new interview with Esquire, via ET Canada. He shared how fulfilled he was after he transitioned as he revealed, "I can’t overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself. I know I look different to others, but to me I’m just starting to look like myself."

During the candid interview, he went on and added, "It’s indescribable, because I’m just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am. So the greatest joy is just being able to feel present, literally, just to be present." Page went through a very public transition as he was famous even before his transition and had to endure much of the public's wrath as many transphobic individuals sought to harass the actor.

In the chat, he mentioned, "I didn’t expect it to be so big. In terms of the actual quality of the response, it was what I expected: love and support from many people and hatred and cruelty and vitriol from so many others." He also pointed out how his coming out as gay was not met with as much hate as his transition was, "I came out as gay in 2014, and it’s different. Transphobia is just so, so, so extreme. The hatred and the cruelty is so much more incessant."

On the work front, Page added that he loved working on The Umbrella Academy as he continued, "I love making The Umbrella Academy. I’ve learned how special it is to play one character for so long, to evolve with a family of characters."

ALSO READ Happy Birthday Elliot Page: 6 best movies of the star that you should add to your watchlist