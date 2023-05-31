Elliot Page opens up about his feelings of 'self-disgust' during puberty; Calls it 'very erosive and damaging'

Hollywood actor Elliot Page has reflected on a difficult chapter of his life story. In 2020, The Umbrella Academy star came out as a transgender. Recently, he opened up about his past struggles with gender dysphoria in E! News exclusive look at The Freedom to Exist with Elliot Page: A Soul of a Nation Presentation, an ABC News Pride Month special centered around the trans community. It will be airing on June 6.

Elliot Page recalls his past struggles with gender dysphoria

Elliot Page opened up about how his body started to change during puberty. The 36-year-old opened up about his feelings during the time. He said that it was during which he began to feel a degree of discomfort that was very erosive and damaging. The actor said, “I don't think I, even at that point, had probably even heard the word 'transgender.'" Page further shared, "If it did come up, it would be briefly in health class with then the sound of laughter.”

This is not the end as the worst is yet to come. Elliot Page said that he was mercilessly bullied at school during that time. It added an internal shame and a feeling of ‘self-disgust.’ “I think with gender dysphoria, it's being assigned a gender at birth based on your genitalia," he continued. Page added, "and that being the reality of not who you are—and the incongruence and disconnect with that—just continues to chip away at you.”

On the other hand, Elliot said that his internal turmoil over gender identity especially became complicated when he found fame in Hollywood. He opened up on how he struggled to feel comfortable in dresses. He remembered how “people would just go, 'You're an actor. Just put on the f--king clothes’. But needless to say, it was much more than that.”

Earlier, the actor had opened up about his journey including his battles with depression, anxiety, and panic attacks before transitioning. He also looked back on how his struggles with gender dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer as he tried to hide his body in layers and oversized t-shirts.

