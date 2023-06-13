Elliot Page reveals he got shingles while working on Inception; Here's why

Elliot Page has revealed that he had shingles while he worked with Leonardo DiCaprio on Inception. In his memoir ‘Pageboy,’ the actor makes many shocking revelations, including multiple from the sets of Cristopher Nolan’s Inception. Page mentions how he was immensely stressed that he’d be recast with Keira Knightley.

Elliot Page admits feeling out of place in Inception

Elliot Page, who came out as trans in 2020, writes about how his mental health was affected while working on Inception. In the book, he shared feeling "out of place" on the set of Inception. Elliot admits, "In a cast full of cis men, I did not understand the role I found myself in."

Page was a part of Cristopher Nolan’s film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, and Cillian Murphy. Elliot clarifies that his fellow cast mates were "delightful to work with." The actor had not come out back then, and he admits that affected his mental health while filming for the movie.

Elliot Page has shingles while filming for Inception

In the 2010 movie, Elliot played the role of Ariadne, an architecture student who gets hired by DiCaprio’s character Dom Cobb to build landscapes. Elliot confessed that he thought he would be "recast with Kiera Knightley." He revealed that he was very stressed about being forced to play a woman, and it impacted his health drastically. He wrote, "Shingles popped out of my spine while filming Inception when I was twenty-two." Shingles is a painful rash usually caused by extreme stress and is a reactivation of the chickenpox virus. Elliot describes himself as transgender, non-binary, and queer. Back then, the actor’s stress was rooted in Hollywood's projection of him and not being able to be who he wanted to be.

Elliot came out as trans in December 2020 and told his fans in an open letter about who he truly was. The actor wrote an open letter to them that read, “To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Elliot’s memoir Pageboy gives his fans a glimpse into his journey of self-discovery. Through the book, the actor explains the journey and how he combated societal expectations to reach the level of self-acceptance he is at today.

