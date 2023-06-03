Elliot Page reveals how a famous actor once threatened to f*ck him to make him realize he wasn't gay

Canadian actor Elliot Page has penned his memoir titled Pageboy and opened up about everything he faced in the industry including homophobic conversations where a famous actor threatened to f*ck him to prove he was not gay. Continue reading to know more details about the incident and how the 36-year-old felt regarding the treatment he received.

Elliot Page reveals how a famous actor once threatened to f*ck him

The incident has been detailed by Page in the chapter titled Famous A--hole at Party and the actor reveals how he was at a birthday party in Los Angeles in 2014 when this altercation happened. He explained that the actor, who was an acquaintance, told him, "You aren't gay. That doesn't exist. You are just afraid of men." The actor then added, "I'm going to f*ck you to make you realize you aren't gay." Page stated he met the actor at a gym a few days later.

ALSO READ: 5 SHOCKING revelations by Elliot Page: Relationship with Kate Mara to verbal assault from A-Lister and more

He revealed that the actor then said, "I don't have a problem with gay people I swear" to which he responded saying, "I think you might." The Oscar-winning actor revealed he was gay in 2014 and came out as transgender in December 2020. Talking about the homophobic experiences he has faced, Page said, "I have had some version of that happen many times throughout my life. A lot of queer and trans people deal with it incessantly."

"These moments that we often like don't talk about or we're supposed to just brush off when actually it's very awful. I put that story in the book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the sh*t we deal with, and what gets sent to us constantly, particularly in environments that are predominantly cis and heterosexual," he wrote, reports People. "How we navigate that world where you either have more extreme, overt moments like that," he added.

Page further added that Hollywood has these "very powerful people" who choose "what stories are being told" and create "content for people to see all around the world." The actor revealed that he is "purposely not sharing his name" because he "will hear about this and know it's him." Page also said that many people at that birthday party saw and heard what happened between the two. During his trans coming out announcement, he revealed that his pronouns are he/they and that he had officially changed his name to Elliot.

Page identifies as queer and nonbinary and became the first openly trans man to star on the cover of Time magazine. His memoir Pageboy releases on June 6 and has been described as a "groundbreaking coming-of-age memoir." The synopsis says, "A generation-defining actor and one of the most famous trans advocates of our time, Elliot will now be known as an uncommon literary talent, as he shares never-before-heard details and intimate interrogations on gender, love, mental health, relationships, and Hollywood."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Elliot Page opens up about his feelings of 'self-disgust' during puberty; Calls it 'very erosive and damaging'