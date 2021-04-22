Elliot Page seen for the FIRST time since coming out as transgender, filing for divorce from Emma Portner

Three months after his divorce with Emma Portner and coming out as transgender, Elliot Page made his first public appearance. Take a look.

On Sunday, Elliot Page was spotted by the paparazzi while taking a casual stroll with his dog. It was his first appearance since the actor filed for divorce from wife and professional dancer Emma Portner back in January. The two tied the knot in January 2018. It was also the first time he was seen out in public after he came out as transgender. According to Page Six, the actor was donning a flannel shirt, black hoodie, cuffed jeans and brown boots.

Earlier this year, Elliot and Emma said in a joint statement, “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer.” The two also added that they remain friends even after the separation by adding, “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.” Elliot revealed he was Trans with a social media post in December. At the time, Emma publicly showed her support for Page’s brave step saying she was “so proud.”

When asked about his transition journey, Elliot had revealed, "This feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life is mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety.” Elliot had also opened up about how isolation during the pandemic had forced him to take a deep look and confront his reality. Sharing his positive self-reflection experience, he told Time, “I was finally able to embrace being transgender and letting myself fully become who I am.”

Also Read| Elliot Page opens up on fully embracing himself as transgender, his journey and top surgery

Share your comment ×