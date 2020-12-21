Elliot Page shares 1st selfie post coming out as transgender; Says fans' love & support is the 'greatest gift'

In his first Instagram post after bravely coming out as transgender, Elliot Page shared a handsome selfie with a heartfelt message to fans. Check out his IG post below.

On December 1, Elliot Page came out as transgender on Instagram and was met with an overwhelming response filled with love and support for The Umbrella Academy star. Weeks later, Page took to IG yet again to share his first handsome selfie along with a heartfelt message to his fans and everyone else who showed their affection towards the 33-year-old actor's brave decision.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot," Elliot penned. In his selfie, Page kept it simple in a navy blue polo shirt which was paired with a black hoodie and simple round-framed spectacles. Amongst those who commented on Elliot's IG post was his Juno co-star Jennifer Garner, who commented, "Major, huge love to you, Elliot," along with a red heart emoticon.

While Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn left a red heart emoticon in the comments section, Miley Cyrus liked Page's post.

Check out Elliot Page's first selfie, since coming out as transgender, on Instagram below:

Elliot Page is truly an inspiration!

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," Elliot had shared in his previous IG post.

