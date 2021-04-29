Elliot Page tearfully tells Oprah Winfrey his most joyful moment since coming out as transgender

Elliot Page in his upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV, talks about finally being comfortable in his own body.

Elliot Page came out as a transgender man in December 2020 and is all set to sit down in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey to discuss his difficult journey towards self-acceptance and transitioning. In a new clip of their Apple TV interview, Oprah is seen asking Page about his most joyful moment since coming out as transgender. Elliot was seen shedding tears of joy as he spoke about finally being comfortable in his body.

While talking about his transitioning and how it changed his life, Page told Oprah, "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked", via E!

Further tearing up Elliot said, "It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the probably the first time," the actor told Oprah, tearing up. "Tears of joy."

It was last December that Page felt comfortable in telling his truth to his fans as he shared a post on Instagram announcing his pronouns are he/they. The post said, "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Page is expected to delve into his childhood and other experiences as he gets candid with Oprah Winfrey in the upcoming interview. The tell-all interview is set to air on Apple TV+ on April 30.

