Elon Musk affirms ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's Overwatch Cosplay, teases to include in biography; Fans react

Elon Musk, the guy behind Tesla, SpaceX, and other cool stuff, has a new book about his life. In this book, there's a story about his ex-girlfriend, Amber Heard, who dressed up as a character from a video game called Overwatch. The character she dressed up as is named Mercy. Elon Musk recently shared past pictures of Amber in that cosplay on social media. Here’s the scoop as reported by Insider about what happened.

Elon Musk shared a picture of Amber Heard on Overwatch Cosplay

Elon thought this was super cool, so he shared a picture of Amber in her Mercy costume on X (formerly Twitter), last Wednesday. In the picture, Amber has blonde hair, wearing a white costume with a bodysuit and wings, and even has a golden halo above her head. She looks pretty serious in the photo. In the book, it's said that Elon told Amber she looked like Mercy, “So she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him,” Isaacson mentioned. However, the dress was a bit more revealing than the original outfit of the character.

ALSO READ: Dancing with the Stars 32: From Ariana Madix to Jamie Lynn Spears; here's the complete cast list of upcoming season of dance reality series

Here is how fans reacted to the post!

One said, “Elon has so many nice things in his life and then just slaps an X on it”

Another woman tweeted, “This is so BASED I could cosplay Mercy better”

Another joked, “Was this before or after her dog stepped on a bee?” Amber’s cosplay picture was even compared to an image of the dead body of an Alien in California that recently surfaced on social media.

Interestingly, the biography by Walter Isaacson portrays Amber Heard in a somewhat negative light. In different parts of the book, it's mentioned that Elon's brother, Kimbal Musk, and some of Elon's friends didn't like Amber very much. They really didn't like her, even more than they didn't like Elon's first wife, Justine. They thought Amber was kind of mean and not good for Elon. Grimes, who also dated Elon and has children with him, compared Amber to the "chaotic evil" character in contrast to her own "chaotic good."Amber also talks about her love for Elon in the book. She says she loves him a lot, but she also mentions that sometimes he gets into trouble because he loves exciting things, like fire.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard’s relationship timeline

Elon and Amber started dating after they met at the 2016 Met Gala, which happened while Amber was going through a very public divorce with actor Johnny Depp. Amber confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post in April 2017, but a few months later in August 2017, she talked about their breakup in another Instagram post. The couple went through a cycle of breaking up and getting back together, with their final breakup occurring in February 2018, as reported by People magazine.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'My jaw dropped': Selena Gomez ditched floral red carpet gown for purple corset minidress at VMAs after-party, fans call her 'gorgeous'