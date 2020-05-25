Elon Musk and Grimes slightly change their child's unusual name stating that Roman numerals look better

Elon Musk and Grimes have made a slight change in their baby's name. The couple had earlier named the newborn X Æ A-12.

Elon Musk and Grimes have changed their newborn’s name but if you are expecting that it to be a normal one this time unlike the previous one which was quite unusual, then you are absolutely wrong. In fact, the couple has made just a slight change in the child’s name who is now called X Æ A-Xii. Well, that might be disappointing to many of their fans who were already baffled with the previous name which was X Æ A-12.

However, this alteration in the baby’s name has raised curiosity among netizens and some of them even questioned the couple whether this has been done to comply with the laws of California where it is mandatory to use the 26 alphabets in naming a child. However, the response that they have got is equally shocking. Grimes has responded to the same with a rather dicey reply that Roman numerals look better. We all clearly remember how the couple had earlier tried to explain the meaning of their son's name by decoding it for their fans.

Here is a glimpse of Grimes' reply on one of her Instagram posts:

For the unversed, X Æ A-12 is Grimes and Musk’s first child. The latter, however, has five more children from his previous marriage. The couple literally won the internet when they shared the first pictures of their baby boy on social media much to the excitement of their fans. Musk could be seen holding the newborn and lovingly looking at him as seen in the picture. Grimes had earlier announced her pregnancy in January thereby sending her fans into a frenzy.

