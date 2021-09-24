Elon Musk and Grimes SPLIT after 3 years together, are now 'semi separated'

Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up after three years together, according to Page Six. The SpaceX CEO revealed to Page Six in a statement that he and the Canadian singer are "semi-separated," but they are still on good terms and co-parent their 1-year-old son, X A-Xii Musk. “We are semi-separated but still love each other."

"We see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said as per Page Six. "It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.” However, in 2018, the entrepreneur was initially connected to the 33-year-old “Genesis” singer. Grimes (born Claire Boucher) revealed her pregnancy in January 2020, and the couple's baby, X A-Xii, was born four months later.

However, throughout their relationship, the Canadian singer has never been hesitant to openly argue with her boyfriend. Grimes was quick to respond when Musk tweeted "pronouns suck" in July 2020. “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this,” she replied at the time. “I know this isn’t your heart,” she said at the time as per US Weekly.

Meanwhile, they were last seen together earlier this month at the Met Gala, when Grimes, 33, walked the red carpet alone. Musk, 50, also attended the event but only stayed inside with her. He then hosted a star-studded Met Gala afterparty at his exclusive member's club Zero Bond, where Grimes joined him, and the two were seen departing New York together the next day. However, Musk was formerly married to novelist Justine Wilson, with whom he had five sons: 17-year-old twins Griffin and Xavier, and 15-year-old triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai.

