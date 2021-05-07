Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus TEASE they will be 'good ish' in their upcoming Saturday Night Live episode; Watch

Ahead of their SNL episode, Miley Cyrus and Elon Musk appear in a promo of the show as they make promises about their behaviour on the show.

Tesla founder Elon Musk is all set to debut as a host on Saturday Night Live and there has been a lot of talk surrounding his guest-hosting gig. The SpaceX CEO will be accompanied by Miley Cyrus, who will be the musical guest for the evening. In a new promo, released ahead of their appearance on the show, Elon and Miley are seen talking about what we can expect from the episode.

In the clip, Elon addresses his reputation of being cheeky amid all of the controversy surrounding him hosting the show. While Cyrus is also seen agreeing with him as she says, "Same here. Rules? No thanks." The duo are also joined by cast member Cecily Strong who later points out that it's a Mother's Day episode and says, "Well, it’s also the Mother’s Day show so your moms are going to be here."

Miley is then seen responding in haste, “Ugh, forget what I said." Musk towards the end of the promo then makes a promise to the viewers as he says he will try to be on his best behaviour as he says, "Fine, we’ll be good… ish."

Check out the SNL promo Here

Recent reports suggested that the Tesla CEO's hosting announcement did not go well with a lot of SNL cast members. Musk's comments about downplaying the pandemic and also his initial refusal to take COVID-19 vaccine enraged many netizens. Several writers and comedians who have been associated with the show have commented on Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live including Chris Redd who hilariously mocked Musk's tweet asking for "skit ideas" as he corrected the businessman saying, "First I'd call Em sketches."

