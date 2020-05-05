Elon Musk announces girlfriend Grimes has given birth to their first child: Mom & baby all good

Grimes and Elon Musk welcome their first child together and the latter announces the happy news on social media.

Singer Grimes and her boyfriend Elon Musk have welcomed their first child together. The proud dad, Elon took to his Twitter handle earlier today and announced that Grimes has given birth to their child and both, the mother and the child are doing good. Elon Musk broke out the news when a fan on Twitter asked him about Grimes' pregnancy update. The entrepreneur first responded by saying its a few hours away and 4 hours later, he confirmed the happy news revealing that Grimes and their child are doing fine.

"Mom & baby all good," Elon Musk replied to a comment on Twitter where a fan asked, "News on baby?" Earlier in January, Grimes had announced the news of her pregnancy on her social media handle, sharing a picture of herself and flaunting her baby bump. The 32-year-old Canadian singer has been sharing a lot of pictures on Instagram, giving her fans a glimpse of her maternity photoshoot and we can't wait to see pictures of her first baby.

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Grimes had earlier revealed she plans on protecting her firstborn's privacy after her fans thought that she has made her new Instagram account for pregnancy updates. "As I’ve mentioned many times in the past @WarNymph is a digital avatar that I’ve been working on for over a year. It is not a social media account for my unborn child. Plz don’t try to create controversy about my baby, whose privacy I plan on protecting," Grimes had clarified. However, we hope that the singer gives her fans a little glimpse of her newborn super soon.

