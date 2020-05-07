Elon Musk calls Grimes a 'powerful queen' as she fires at him for correcting tweet explaining baby boy's name

Elon Musk went on to correct a typo on a tweet of Grimes explaining the meaning behind their baby boy's name and well, it did not turn out very well. However, Elon had an adorable reply to her. Check out the tweets here.

Grimes and boyfriend Elon Musk have welcome their first child together and they have a rather unique name for the baby boy. Elon had shared a photo holding on to the baby and along with his, there also happened to be a rather cryptic tweet about the name. Soon after, there came a confirmation about the name and they have named him X Æ A-12. Even though the name seems a little bizarre, soon after, Grimes did give an explanation to the name.

Grimes took to Twitter and went on to explain the meaning behind the nane X Æ A-12, and she wrote. "X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)." However, as it turns out, the tweet had an error and Elon pointed out soon. However, as it turns out, it did not quite go down well, or maybe it did.

Grimes replied to him soon enough and wrote, “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b [sic] forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound.” And to this, Elon went on to call her “a powerful [queen].”

Check tweets from Elon Musk and Grimes here:

SR-71, but yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound — (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

•X, the unknown variable

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(metal rat) — (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

