Elon Musk CHALLENGES Johnny Depp to a ‘cage fight’ after denying rumoured romance with Amber Heard

After denying his alleged romance with model and actress Amber Heard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is challenging Johnny Depp to a cage fight. Scroll ahead to read what the Tesla mogul said.

After denying claims of having an affair with Amber Heard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk jokingly challenged Depp to a “cage fight” for threatening to cut off his manhood, according to his recent interview with The New York Times. “I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false,” the Tesla mogul told the publication of cheating claims made during Depp’s explosive libel trial in the UK.

Musk, a 49-year-old father of six, laughed when asked about other claims in legal docs that he had a threesome with Heard, 34, and model Cara Delevingne, 27, in Depp’s LA penthouse. “We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are,” he told The Times.

Insisting that he only started dating now-ex Heard after she split from Depp, Musk implied that he’s hoping that the warring exes (Johnny Depp and Amber Heard) will “bury the hatchet and move on.” Musk again chuckled when The Times asked about court revelations that Depp had told Elon: “Let’s see if Mollusk has a pair, come to see me face-to-face.”

Elon replied: “Well, yeah, I hope he recovers from this situation,” Musk told the paper. He had a far more unexpected response when asked about text messages the Pirates of the Caribbean star had sent allegedly threatening to “slice” off the mogul’s “d–k.” “If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know,” Musk told The Times, again giggling.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk visited Amber Heard when Johnny Depp was not at home reveals the concierge

Share your comment ×