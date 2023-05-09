Elon Musk defends YouTube star MrBeast as he gets criticized for video helping the deaf

MrBeast, who has dominated YouTube in recent years with his increasingly bizarre films, provides his followers and friends the chance to appear in them and compete for huge cash and prizes. With the creation of his charity, Beast Philanthropy, which makes use of the revenue generated by his other YouTube channels in order to be able to assist others, he has been increasingly focusing on the philanthropic element of his films. However, the YouTuber recently faced backlash for some of the charity-focused videos he created, with some suggesting it's not truly charity if he's making it so public even though he's supporting some genuinely deserving charities.

Elon Musk defends the charity video from MrBeast

The thumbnail for the YouTuber's most recent philanthropic video, in which he aids 1,000 deaf individuals with access to hearing machines, drew criticism.

One critic questioned, "This is nice and all, but why does Mr. Beast's thumbnail editor feels the need to have his hand clutching a child's shoulder as he grins ominously behind them?"

Elon Musk intervened to protect the YouTube celebrity when the criticism became a little more prevalent. The Twitter owner tweeted, "It's unquestionably inappropriate to criticize somebody for doing good. Is restoring hearing truly merely a matter of money?”

He added, "I’m always looking for ways to donate money that are actually good. Perhaps this is one. It is very hard to donate money if you are doing actual good, not merely the appearance of it.”

In the midst of the attacks, the YouTuber's supporters intervened and stood up for him and claim that the claims are unfounded.

About MrBeast

MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson, an American YouTuber and philanthropist. He is well known for developing a niche of expensive stunt-focused YouTube videos. His primary YouTube channel is the fourth-most subscribed on the site, and many people believe it to be the most subscribed channel owned by one individual with over 150 million followers.

ALSO READ: Is Kevin Costner taking a break at Gold Range amid divorce drama? Deets here