Elon Musk denies having a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne; Responds to Johnny Depp's lawsuit

Elon Musk clarifies he was never involved in a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne. The Tesla owner says he is good friends with Cara and began seeing Amber only after her divorce with Johnny Depp in 2016.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle took another turn when the Pirates of Caribbean actor filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard after she wrote an editorial for the Washington Post describing herself as a victim and survivor of domestic violence. Even though the article did not mention Johnny Depp's name, it was directed at him and the actor took the matter to the court. The documents claimed that Amber Heard's vague allegations led to speculation that he was the abuser because of which he lost his prestigious role pf Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean. New allegations also accuse her of having a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp.

The former couple reached a divorce settlement in 2016, ending their 15 months marriage. The defamation lawsuit against Heard came in 2019 after the actress accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse in 2018. As reported by Daily Mail, a source close to Amber Heard has revealed about her threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne at Johnny Depp's LA penthouse while she was still married to him. Josh Drew, who was previously married to Amber Heard's best friend, Raquel 'Rocky' Pennington told the portal about the same. Both, Amber's lawyer and a source close to Elon Musk have rubbished the allegations stating that the two only got together after May 2016, after Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's separation.

While there is so much confusion about what's true and what's not, let's hear it from the horse's mouth! In a statement given to Page Six, Elon Musk has denied the reports of having a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne. "Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!" Elon Musk wrote and clarified that he was with neither of them in a threesome relationship. The Tesla owner also commented on Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit and wrote, "Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on."

"Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it's all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!" he added. A spokesperson of Elon Musk too rubbished the claim of Elon Musk's threesome with Amber and Cara and called it "a nonsense, a soap opera." Earlier in 2019 too, the source had clarified, "Elon and Amber didn't start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship didn't become romantic until some time later." While Amber Heard and Elon Musk dated on and off for several years but the Tesla mogul insists they became romantically involved only after her marriage ended in May 2016.

However, Jonny Depp's claims state otherwise in court filings, wherein the staff at the Eastern Columbia Building too, recalls Elon Musk visiting Amber Heard 'late at night' while Johnny Depp was away filming. Johnny Depp has demanded Elon Musk and actor James Franco to give an account of any conversation, exchange of messages, emails, etc that happened between them and Amber in 2016. Cara Delevingne, who is the other name involved in the threesome allegation, has been vocal about her attraction to both the genders and has recently split from her longtime girlfriend Ashley Benson. In the past, she has been linked to Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, Skins actor Jack O'Connell, Paris Jackson, and various other actresses. However, Johnny Depp hasn't demanded any information from her.

The case has become as complicated as it can get. The 2-year-long legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard seems to be stretching indefinitely. After the audio conversation between the former pair that leaked online, wherein Amber admitted she was hitting Johnny Depp, backfired on her. Fans slammed the actress for accusing Depp for domestic violence when she was the one hitting him. Amber Heard also complained of having bruises on her face after a fight that she covered with makeup back in 2016. However, Heard's stylist Samantha McMillen has denied her claims. And the court is yet to give out its verdict.

Also Read: It's A Love Story: From quintessential couple to foes; A timeline of Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's relationship

Share your comment ×