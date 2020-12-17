Elon Musk gets trolled for his comment about the trans community; Says ‘pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare’

Elon Musk was recently called out by Twitterati after he tweeted “absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

Elon Musk is getting called out on Twitter by a lot of people. The Tesla founder got a lot of heat from Twitter users after he posted that he “absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare”, after reading an article on the technology news website CleanTechnica. The same article also called him out for another tweet he posted which mocked the practice of displaying personal pronouns. After his comment, Twitter users slammed the billionaire, referencing his own child’s name, X AE A-XII, and making it trend in the United States.

If you missed it, he previously came under fire for another tweet in the same vein. Back in June, the tech CEO took to the social media network to claim that “Pronouns suck”, and immediately was ridiculed on the platform for his words. “Who else cringes more and more often every time they see Elon tweet lately?” one person wrote. While another added, “Pretty disgusting to see from you. What’s so hard about calling someone a pronoun?”

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

Elon‘s partner, Grimes, also called out his tweet. “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic],” she wrote on her Twitter. “I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.” Grimes has since deleted her tweet from the platform.

Elon and his partner, Grimes, previously stated that they had planned to raise their child with a gender-neutral parenting style in case their child does not identify with their birth gender.

