Elon Musk & Grimes' newborn has a bizarre but well thought out name; Here's what it means

Grimes explains the meaning of her baby boy's name after Elon Musk shares his pictures and reveals his name.

Grimes and her boyfriend Elon Musk welcomed their first child together yesterday and the couple has already named the little one. Elon shared a picture of his baby boy along with a cryptic tweet about his name and raised curiousity among the fans a while ago and now Grimes has confirmed that they've named their newborn X Æ A-12. The little boy has a bizarre name but Grimes' explanation proves that its a well thought decision and has a hidden meaning.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Grimes explained why the couple has decided to name their child X Æ A-12, and here it goes. "X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)," Grimes explained the meaning of each variable in X Æ A-12.

Check out her tweet:

•X, the unknown variable

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(metal rat) — Ges 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Earlier when Elon Musk replied to one of the comments on Twitter revealing the baby's name, his response confused the fans. Some of them even felt that the entrepreneur was goofing around but now after Grimes' explanation, it makes sense. Yesterday Elon Musk had taken to Twitter to announce the arrival of their child. Sharing an update on Grimes and their newborn, Elon had replied to a comment revealing, "Mom & baby all good."

