Elon Musk had twins with top exec Shivon Zilis weeks before welcoming second child with Grimes in 2021: Report

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis - one of Musk's top executives from Neurolink - quietly welcomed twins in November 2021! This revelation was made by a Business Insider report as they obtained court documents in which the pair filed a petition to change their twins' names in order to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name," via Page Six.

While a judge from Austin, Texas, is said to have approved the order in May, the names of Musk and Zilis' children remain unknown. Intriguingly, Elon and Shivon's twins were born just weeks before Elon Musk and ex-girlfriend Grimes had welcomed their second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, who was born via surrogacy in December 2021. For the unversed, Elon and Grimes also have a son named X Æ A-Xii, 2. As of now, Elon Musk fathers nine children, including Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian, whom he shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson (2000-2008). Musk and Wilson's son Nevada Alexander had sadly passed away due to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) at only 10 weeks.

Last month, Elon Musk's transgender daughter filed a request to have her name changed in accordance with her gender identity and also because she doesn't want to be related to her biological father. In support of her child, Justine had tweeted, ""I had a weird childhood," my 18 year old said to me. "I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am." I said, "I'm very proud of you." "I'm proud of myself!""

Elon is currently dating Natasha Bassett, whose acting credits include Britney Ever After and Elvis.

