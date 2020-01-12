Elon Musk has a cryptic reply to GF Grimes' baby bump photo & fans think Tesla head revealed sex of the baby

Elon Musk and Grimes are teasing their firstborn on social media. The American singer has shared two pictures of her growing belly and the Tesla entrepreneur took to Twitter to share a cryptic response.

Elon Musk and Grimes are teasing their firstborn. The American singer and the Tesla entrepreneur have been dating on and off since 2018. While the couple hasn't confirmed that Grimes' pregnancy, her recent photos and posts are hinting that she is welcoming her baby with Musk. Over the week, she has shared two pictures flaunting her protruding belly. The first picture she shared caused a controversy whereas the second picture led to Elon posting a cryptic tweet and breaking the internet.

Elon took to the Twitter thread and wrote, "x is y." The cryptic equation left Twitter users decoding his tweet. Fans believed that the Tesla head might have revealed the sex of the baby. "Translation of elon=SEX IS Y=ITS A BABY BOY!!!" a Twitter user pointed out. "Is the baby xx or xy?" quizzed another user. "Aka it's a boy?" added another Twitter user.

Here are a few more reactions from fans who are convinced the couple is having a boy:

... if x is y and y is x, then it’s XY... translation you’re having a boy.. congrats! — Khari (@YoBigBrotha) January 10, 2020

So, scientifically speaking, XX is and XY is . Therefore, according to “x is y” we have the following options:

- X appears in both DNAs

- YY doesn’t exists

- XY is a

To sum up, “x is y” congrats on having a boy!! — Mijallo (@MijallO_o) January 10, 2020

This could be interpreted in so many ways:

The unknown is male - it’s a boy

You’re ex caused this

You’re trolling because I broke up Time will tell. I hope everyone is okay — iamtutu (@mkibsen) January 10, 2020

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she is "knocked up" and flaunt her growing baby bump. The picture sees the singer pose a braided hair and posed for the camera baring it all. The photo caused controversy and Instagram pulled down the almost nude picture. She later shared a second picture covering her bosoms.

Following this, she shared another picture where she was seen wearing a black and white ensemble and cradled the belly. Check out the photos below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's dance moves at Tesla's Shanghai event CANNOT be missed

Read More