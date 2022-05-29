Elon Musk hopes for Johnny Depp and Amber to 'move on' after ongoing defamation trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing defamation trial has been hitting the headlines every week. The former couple has taken the stand multiple times and explosive revelations have been made in their testimonies. While it was earlier confirmed that Elon Musk won't be taking the stand, the Space X CEO has now reacted to the case on Twitter.

In a recent reply to a tweet about the takeaways from Johnny and Amber's case, Musk offered his own views and in response wrote, "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible." Musk's name has also been involved in the case given that he dated Heard after her split from Depp. It was also revealed during the trial by an ACLU executive that a part of the donation that the Aquaman actress had promised from her divorce settlement was provided by Musk.

In her court testimony, Amber also spoke about how she met Elon Musk at the Met Gala. Claiming that Depp stood her up at the event, Amber said that she met the Tesla founder while walking the red carpet alone. Speaking about Musk who was attending the event with his mother, she said, "I was standing in line right in front of a gentleman. It was Elon. I didn’t recognise him at first. We started talking and he had reminded me that we had met once before."

It has been reported that Elon and Amber were in a relationship following her divorce from Depp in 2016 and later broke up in 2017. Following Heard, Elon Musk dated Grimes in 2018 and welcomed their first child together two years later. The duo also welcomed their second child together this year following their split.

