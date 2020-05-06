Elon Musk makes a small change in Grimes’ post explaining their baby boy X Æ A-12’s name

Elon Musk made a small correction to Grimes’ post explaining their baby boy X Æ A-12’s name. Singer Grimes shared a post on her Twitter account explaining the unusual name of her newborn.

Technology entrepreneur, Elon Musk made a small correction to Grimes’ post explaining their baby boy X Æ A-12’s name. Singer Grimes shared a post on her Twitter account explaining the unusual name of her newborn. Grimes wrote, "X, the unknown variable, Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 is the precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent (A=Archangel, my favorite song)." Elon Musk replied to her post saying it was SR-71 and not SR-17.

Grimes immediately responded saying that, "I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound." The fans and followers of the singer Grimes and Elon Musk were amazed by the unexpected name, which the couple decided on. Manu took to their social media profiles talking about the newborn's name. Elon Musk had earlier on replied to a user's question about Grimes. The Technology entrepreneur and philanthropist responded saying that it will happen soon. Later on, Musk also replied to another Twitter user's question about Grimes, by saying that mother and baby are both doing good.

Check out the post by Elon Musk:

X, the unknown variable

Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent (A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(metal rat) — Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

SR-71, but yes — Elon Musk (elonmusk) May 6, 2020

Elon Musk also shared an adorable picture alongside the baby, on his Twitter handle. After some time, Musk replied to a Twitter user asking him about the baby boy's name. Everyone thought that Musk was hinting at the baby boy's name, with his cryptic tweet, but it turns out that was indeed the name of the newborn.

