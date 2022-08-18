Elon Musk REACTS to ex Grimes' longtime desire to get 'elf ear surgery'

Elon Musk is not all for ex-partner Grimes' latest wants. On Monday, in a series of tweets, Grimes revealed that she scheduled an appointment with "a great plastic surgeon" about two years ago as she thought she "might want to change things up by my mid 30s,'" but never went through with her plan. She then asked her followers for some advice, "Any face mods y'all think would look good on me?"

On Twitter, Grimes discussed wanting "vampire teeth caps" and "elf ear modifiers." In another tweet, she investigated further about elf ears, "Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?" She went on to share her doubts about the procedure, "Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing," and added, "Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I've wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences!"

On Tuesday, Elon Musk replied to his ex's idea as he wrote, per People, "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside." Grimes responded to Musk's negative feedback, "Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early." For those unversed, Musk and Grimes first crossed paths virtually on the internet as they first connected on Twitter in 2018. They later made their red carpet debut as officially a couple at that year's Met Gala. The couple also shares two children together. Their first child, a son, named X Æ A-12 was born in May of 2020. They later welcomed a baby girl together named Exa Dark Sideræl in December 2021 via surrogate.

