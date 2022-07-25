Elon Musk reacts to reports of an alleged affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife: This is total bs

After reports claimed that Elon Musk's friendship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin was ruptured due to the Space X CEO's alleged affair with his wife, Musk has now reacted to the same. Taking to his Twitter account, Elon refuted claims that there has been a rift between him and Sergey and has also denied the alleged affair with his wife.

After Wall Street Journal posted a report claiming that sources familiar with the situation told them that Sergey Brin and his wife Nicole Shanahan filed for divorce earlier this year, citing "irreconcilable differences" and that it was Musk's alleged affair with her that became the cause of his friendship ending with Brin, the Tesla founder shut down the rumours.

Responding to the claims, Musk took to Twitter and wrote, "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic." Elon refuted all the claims saying they were "total bs." He further also replied a user on Twitter and said, "Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh)."

Check out Elon Musk's tweet here:

Musk has recently been in the news for several reasons. The SpaceX founder recent also admitted to welcoming twins with Neuralink top executive Shivon Zilis last year. Sharing a tweet on reports about him welcoming more kids, he wrote, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Mark my words, they are sadly true."

