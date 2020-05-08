Elon Musk reveals Grimes chose the name for the baby boy; sheds light on the pronunciation of X Æ A 12

Elon Musk made an appearance during The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Musk was questioned about the name of his newborn, to which he replied that it was Grimes who came up with the unique name.

The founder of Space X also reveals the meaning behind the A-12 part in the newborn's name. Elon Musk says that A-12 was his way of paying a tribute to Lockheed A-12 aircraft. This aircraft was made by the Central Intelligence Agency of the US. Musk further adds that A-12 which is Archangel-12 was the precursor to the SR-71 plane. Previously, while tweeting about the baby boy's name, Grimes made an error of writing SR-17 instead of 71.

Check out the video:

Elon Musk replied back to her tweet with the correct number. Singer Grimes who was reportedly linked to the Space X founder in May 2018 hit back at Musk saying that she was recovering from a surgery and was barely alive, so her typos need to be forgiven. The couple welcomed their first child together on Monday. Elon Musk also replied to Twitter users who were asking him about the baby and Grimes

