Elon Musk Set To Foreclose Willy Wonka Star Gene Wilder's Former LA Home? Here's What Report Says

It looks like the fumes of a feud between legendary actor Gene Wilder's nephew, Jordan Walker-Pearlman, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have taken a new turn!! A recent buzz showcasing the tiff over legendary actor Gene Wilder's house in Beverly Hills has brought a new turn to the property's sell-out. It has been reported that the tech billionaire has foreclosed the house due to debt arrears.

The notable actor Gene Wilder, who has given some of the classics like Willy Wonda and Chocolate Factory, Young Frankenstein, and many others, used to live in the lush residence of Bel-Air until 2007. Later, the actor sold it off for about $2.725 million in US dollars. In 2013, Musk bought the house for $6.75 million.

Later, Musk sold the house to Wilder's nephew, Jordan Walker-Pearlman, to keep the house in the actor's family. For this, Musk loaned him a hefty amount of $6.7 million to complete the $7 million cost. Things went a little off for Pearlman due to the Hollywood strike that happened in 2023. Due to this, the Requiem Boogie director was unable to pay back the loan. This led Musk's legal team to put the house back on the market.

After the news broke, people started getting agitated by the billionaire's abrupt call, but Walker came forward and cleared the air. In a statement, he said that nothing such as 'foreclosing of the house' was mentioned. He confirmed that even if such was the case, it was part of the legal proceedings to shield Musk's interests. 'It's more than understandable'—the director mentioned in a report.

Recalling his experience in the house while shooting for his autobiographical movie, The Requiem Boogie, Jordan mentioned that it was a beautiful experience since lots of childhood memories are there in the house. It was a magical four years that took place in the house, Pearlman mentioned.

He supported Musk's decision, saying that they would have proceeded in the same way Elon and his team did. To repay the loan, Jordan Pearlman has put up 70 square meters of the Bel-Air house on the market.

Talking about the Beverly Hills house, the house stands on a lush estate of greenery and elegance. With a long drive away, the entire estate is just a chamber of exquisite architecture and minimalism.

