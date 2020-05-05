Elon Musk shares 1st photo of his & Grimes’ baby boy; posts a cryptic tweet about his name

Elon Musk shared the first picture of his and singer Grimes’ baby boy on his Twitter account. Check it out.

Elon Musk shared the first picture of his and singer Grimes’ baby boy on his Twitter account. One of the Twitter users requested Elon Musk to share a picture of his newborn baby boy and said that it would break the internet. The entrepreneur and philanthropist, Musk also shared a cryptic tweet about the name of his newborn baby boy. The followers of Elon Musk were delighted to see the first picture of the newborn baby boy and also congratulated Elon Musk and Grimes on the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Previously, one Twitter user asked Elon Musk about an update on the baby. Musk replied stating 'a few hours away' and later shared the happy news of the baby and mother doing well after some time. Many fans of the singer also took to their social media to congratulate her as she welcomed her first child with Musk. The 32-year-old singer had previously announced the news of her pregnancy in the month of January along with her picture, where she flaunted her baby bump. The followers of the singer immediately responded to the picture shared by Grimes on her Twitter account.

Check out Elon Musk's tweet:

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (elonmusk) May 5, 2020

The followers of Elon Musk are also very intrigued about the name, which he and Grimes are planning to name their baby. Elon Musk shared a cryptic tweet about the newborn's name, which has left the followers of Musk guessing about the baby boy's name.

(ALSO READ: Elon Musk announces girlfriend Grimes has given birth to their first child: Mom & baby all good)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×