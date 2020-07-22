Elon Musk shares an adorable snap with his and Grimes' baby boy amidst past romance claims with Amber Heard

Elon Musk took to Twitter to share a cute photo with his baby X AE A-XII, alongside a truly confusing caption. Scroll down to see what he wrote.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared an adorable snap with Grimes and his baby X AE A-XII via Twitter. The entrepreneur shared a new photo of him and his son with quite the head-scratching message this morning. "Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen," the post written in German read. It translates to "The baby cannot use a spoon yet." In the photo, Musk can be seen cradling his baby boy while wearing a grey graphic T-shirt, button-down oxford, and bright blue paisley bandana presumably as a face cover. Baby X, however, is donning a much simpler ensemble, rocking an olive-hued onesie.

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

Musk and his girlfriend, Grimes, made headlines back in May when they announced their newborn son's full name, X Æ A-12 (now X AE A-XII due to California naming regulations). The Violence singer Grimes also utilised Twitter a couple of weeks back to explain the meaning behind her firstborn's highly unique name.

She mentioned, "X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)," explained Grimes. "A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent." She concluded that the final A stands for "Archangel"—one of her favorite songs—and that the number 12 represents the Chinese zodiac cycle's year of the Metal Rat, the year baby X was born.

Prior to this, Elon Musk’s name has also been in the spotlight for his alleged involvement with Amber Heard. In Johnny Depp’s libel case, where he is suing The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater”, Elon’s name came up multiple times as the drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard unfolded.

