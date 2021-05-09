Elon Musk shares valuable advice for cryptocurrency investors in SNL debut; Reveals he has Asperger’s syndrome

Elon Musk recently opened up about several things during his SNL debut. Scroll down to see what all he said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently made his debut performance on Saturday Night Live and made several shocking reveals, from how his son’s name is pronounced to a little something to Dogecoin investors, scroll down to see what he said. During his opening monologue on SNL, the 49-year-old entrepreneur revealed that he has Asperger’s syndrome. “It’s an honor to be hosting Saturday Night Live, I mean that,” Elon said. “Sometimes after I say something, I have to say I mean that so people really know I mean it. That’s because I’ve always had a lot of intonational variation when I speak, which I’ve been told makes for great comedy.”

“I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL. Or at least the first to admit it,” Elon said with a laugh. Later in the monologue, Elon also revealed how to pronounce his son’s name. Musk joked about his and Grimes‘ son’s name X Æ A-XII, saying it’s pronounced like a “cat running across the keyboard.”

Speaking about Dogecoin, Elon endorsed it back in December 2020. It had a huge surge ahead of his SNL debut. Elon appeared during the Weekend Update segment as a “financial expert,” but asked Michael Che to refer to him as “The Dogefather.” Michael then asked Elon to explain what Dogecoin is. Elon explained how it all started off as an Internet meme and how it became a valuable cryptocurrency that could be traded for new money. However, Michael had a hard time understanding Dogecoin, and kept asking Elon to explain it over and over again. Eventually, Michael got it and said, “Oh, so it’s a hustle?” Elon responded, “Yeah, it’s a hustle” as the audience erupted in laughter. He then celebrated the cryptocurrency, saying, “to the moon!” before leaving the stage.

