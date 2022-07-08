Elon Musk speaks out on secretly welcoming twins: Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis

Elon Musk recently hit the news after it was reported that the SpaceX CEO secretly welcomed twins last year with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis who gave birth last November. After Insider published court documents that revealed Musk and Zilis secretly welcomed twins together, Musk has now spoken out about the same in a message on Twitter.

The 51-year-old Tesla CEO wrote, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far." Adding on, he wrote in a follow-up tweet," Mark my words, they are sadly true" and "I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!" This isn't the first time that Musk has addressed news related to him in a Twitter statement.

The reports suggested that Musk's twins were born in Austin, Texas. The papers reveal that in April, Musk and Zilis asked a Texan county court to change their babies' names so they would "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name" as reported by People.

Musk and his former partner Grimes also welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate in December last year, despite the couple's break up in September. Grimes revealed the birth of Exa Dark Sideræl, who has been nicknamed Y, in a cover story for Vanity Fair. The duo are also parents to 2-year-old son X Æ A-12. Recently, Musk also hit the news after his daughter with Canadian author Justine Wilson petitioned to legally change her name and remove his surname from the same.

