Elon Musk tweets in support of Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle

Tesla CEO Elon Musk joins a host of other celebrities who have voiced their support for Britney Spears with his latest tweet.

Ever since Britney Spears gave her heartbreaking testimony in her conservatorship hearing, there has been outpouring support for her not just from fans but also celebrities. Joining many who have raised their voice to end the pop icon's conservatorship is also Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The tech magnate expressed his support for Spears in a recent tweet where simply tweeted, "Free Britney."

Fans have already been using the Free Britney hashtag to voice their support for the pop icon. The singer who has been under court-appointed conservatorship since 2008 recently spoke out against it, calling it a traumatic experience. Spears, 39, called for her 'abusive conservatorship' to end as she detailed how it has been keeping her away from having a "full life."

Musk's "Free Britney" tweets comes after a host of other celebrities voiced their support for the fan movement. Among other celebs who have also called for Spears' conservatorship to end include the singer's ex Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Rose Mcgowan among others.

Free Britney — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2021

Recently, Britney's longtime friend and Micky Mouse Club co-star Christina Aguilera also spoke out against Spears' condition and said, "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish." Sharing a throwback photo with Spears from their younger days, Aguilera further added, "My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

Despite her heartwrenching testimony, an LA court judge denied a request to remove Britney Spears's father from her conservatorship last week.

