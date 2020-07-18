Elon Musk visits Amber Heard when Johnny Depp was not at home, concierge testifies

In yet another twist, a concierge has claimed via written witness statement in court that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk regularly visited Amber Heard at her ex-husband and Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's Los Angeles penthouse while they were still together, the media reported.

A written statement from Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the building Depp and Heard were living in, alleged that the Tesla founder "frequently visited the ‘Aquaman' star late at night whenever Depp wasn't home".

"From March 2015 onwards, Ms Heard was visited regularly late at night, at around 11pm to midnight, by Mr Elon Musk. For his initial visits, I would receive a call from Ms Heard who would tell me to give Mr Musk access to the garage for the building and then send him up to the penthouse," the statement alleged.

Musk was yet to respond to this claim.

The statement was written in support of Johnny's libel action against News Group Newspapers for describing him as a "wife beater," which he denies.

Last month, Musk denied another claim that he had a threesome affair with Heard and supermodel-friend Cara Delevingne at Depp's home in Los Angeles in late 2016.

Musk's denial came after Josh Drew, a friend and former neighbour of Heard, testified in a court document that the threesome affair happened.

Musk was previously reported of having an affair with Heard before she filed for divorce from Depp, 57, in May 2016 after a year of marriage. He denied the allegations at that time.

Depp has slapped a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife after their divorce in 2017.

