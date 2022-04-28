Elon Musk will not testify as a witness in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial

It was initially reported that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial may have some high profile witnesses including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who was rumoured to have been in a relationship with Heard after her split from Depp. Although it was now been confirmed that Musk will not be testifying in the Virginia court in the ongoing case.

The 50-year-old Tesla founder who has currently been in the news buying the micro-blogging platform Twitter was initially listed as a potential witness in the case although as confirmed by his lawyer to NBC, the billionaire won't be making an appearance in the high-profile case. Speaking to NBC, Elon‘s lawyer Alex Spiro confirmed saying, Musk "will not be testifying" in the defamation trial.

It has been reported that Elon met Amber Heard in 2013 on the set of the movie Machete Kills. The duo reportedly dated in 2016 after Heard had split from Depp whom she had married a year ago. During Johnny's libel case against a UK tabloid, Elon Musk's name had appeared after the Pirates of the Caribbean star claimed that Heard was dating the Tesla founder when she was still married to him.

Although it was reported by E! that Musk's rep had denied the allegations saying, "Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship didn’t become romantic until some time later."

Among other celebrity names that were mentioned as potential witnesses in the case also included Johnny's close friend Paul Bettany and James Franco.

ALSO READ: Jameela Jamil says 'Best of luck' as she quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys the platform