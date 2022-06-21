Elon Musk's daughter petitions to change her name; Says 'no longer wish be related to my biological father'

Elon Musk's daughter has applied to legally change her name and drop the SpaceX CEO's surname from it. The petition consist of requests for both a name change and also a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity. Court documents for the same were filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica as per Sky News.

Musk's 18-year-old daughter has asked the court to legally change her name asking to update, her "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form" as per reports. Elon's daughter also has a twin brother named Griffin. She is the daughter of Canadian author Justine Wilson with whom the Tesla founder was married from 2000 to 2008.

Following the news of his daughter who has identified as transgender went viral, Musk's old tweet from 2020 has also been gaining a lot of attention. Elon had received backlash from the LGBTQ community when he tweeted saying, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare" two years ago.

The SpaceX CEO recently also declared his support for the US Republican Party, whose elected representatives are known to support a raft of legislation that would limit transgender rights in states across the country. Representatives of Musk or his legal team are yet to respond to the recent news of his daughter seeking to legally change her name and drop his surname from it.

