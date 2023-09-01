'I will never be happy without having someone': When Elon Musk admitted to felling lonely after split from Amber Heard

It's not often that we catch a glimpse of the personal lives of industry giants like Elon Musk. In 2017, Musk decided to open up about his relationship with actress Amber Heard and the emotional impact of their breakup.

Elon Musk's rollercoaster romance with Amber Heard

Back in 2017, Elon Musk made headlines by revealing the emotional turmoil he experienced after parting ways with actress Amber Heard. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Musk confessed that he was deeply in love with Heard and that their breakup had taken a toll on him. He even acknowledged that he wasn't at his best when he was without a partner.

Elon Musk's admitted to feeling lonely

Musk's candidness shed light on the human side of tech moguls. He admitted, "I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me." This vulnerability was a stark contrast to the image of the fearless entrepreneur we usually associate with Musk. It's a reminder that success and wealth don't shield anyone from the complexities of human emotions.

Elon Musk's search for companionship

Musk also expressed his desire for a long-term relationship, hinting at the importance of a serious companion or soulmate. This statement revealed his yearning for a deeper connection beyond the superficiality that fame and fortune can bring. It was a reminder that, despite his achievements, Musk, like many others, seeks love and companionship.

Elon Musk's alcoholism and constant decline in mental state

While the interview touched upon Musk's feelings of loneliness, it also raised concerns about his mental well-being. Musk's eccentric behavior on Twitter, including cryptic one-liners and jokes, caught the attention of many. Some speculated that his posts hinted at a darker emotional struggle. His mention of using Ambien, a sedative, alongside alcohol raised further questions about his state of mind. Elon Musk's unique position as a billionaire visionary makes it challenging for those around him to address concerns about his mental health. The interview reminds us that even the most brilliant minds can face emotional challenges, and it's crucial to encourage open discussions about mental well-being, regardless of one's status or achievements.

