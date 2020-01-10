Elon Musk's GF Grimes shares another baby bump photo days after scandalous pregnancy announcement

Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes took to Instagram to share yet another picture of her growing baby bump. The singer, who hasn't issued a statement confirming her pregnancy, has been dating Musk on and off since 2018.

Musician Grimes has taken to social media to post another picture of her growing baby bump to fuel pregnancy rumours. The singer has been dating the famous Elon Musk on and off since 2018. The duo made their first appearance as a couple at the MET Gala as well. Now, given Musk and Grimes' recent social media activities, it seems that the duo is preparing for parenthood. A couple of days ago, Grimes shared a picture of her belly with a graphic fetus on it. The picture left tongues wagging.

Now, the musician has shared yet another picture of her growing belly and it is the stark opposite of her first picture hinting about her pregnancy. The second post shows Grimes flaunts her long braids and sports a black and white ensemble. Grimes is seen wearing a black overcoat that has been buttoned up enough to cover her bosoms but reveals her growing belly. Her belly has a few red lines drawn over it.

Check out the photo below:

It seems like Grimes chose for a little less controversial picture to avoid running into an issue with Instagram. The first picture, which announced her pregnancy, saw the musician baring it all. "I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame and decided it was sum weird internalized self hated to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope ur having a nice day!” she said, speaking about the censorship on her picture.

Check it out below:

