Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes on her struggles with pregnancy: Had some complications early on

Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes is opening up about her pregnancy. The international singer has revealed that she had some complications during the early stage of pregnancy.

It has been a few weeks since singer Grimes teased and confirmed that she is pregnant. Elon Musk's girlfriend sent the internet into a whirlwind when she revealed she was expecting her firstborn. After her big reveal, the singer is now opening up about the struggles she is facing with her pregnancy. Grimes revealed she is 25 weeks pregnant. She took to Instagram and shared a picture with no make-up while she described her struggles. She revealed that she was had "some complications early on" but thankfully has had a "decent second trimester".

The Canadian singer also confessed that despite the decent start, she has been experiencing pain "everywhere." She wrote, "This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz", after she asked her followers, "how do y’all cope with working and having a baby??"

She also admitted, "I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha."

