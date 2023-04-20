Elon Musk's SpaceX starship explodes minutes after launch: 5 things to know about the company’s mission

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and nor will the rocket that will carry humankind to Mars. Even though Elon Musk and SpaceX's mission is to send people to Mars one day, the company’s rocket launch from Texas has proved that it might take longer than it aimed for.

Elon Musk's SpaceX starship explodes

The largest and most powerful rocket ever built was scheduled to be launched from Texas at 8.33 am local time on Thursday. The initial launch was canceled because of a pressurization issue. The massive Starship rocket that is recorded to be 120 meters tall is as big as the combined size of three passenger jets. This rocket is also 10 meters taller than the Saturn V rocket that sent humans to the moon in 1969. The Federal Aviation Administration approved and gave the green signal for the launch last week.

Why did the SpaceX starship explode?

The rocket gathered speed but then unexpectedly started to spin at altitude and exploded about 4 minutes after being airborne. It seems like two sections of the rocket, the booster, and the cruise vessel, failed to separate properly as planned. This could have been the reason that the mission failed. But SpaceX has already predicted that the chances for succeeding were already low, and this was a test run. The aim of this launch was to gather much-needed data even regardless of whether the mission was accomplished.

Employees of SpaceX cheered as the rocket exploded suddenly. SpaceX later took to Twitter to say, “As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation.” The Starship vessel, designed to carry up to 100 astronauts, was located at the top of an immensely heavy booster rocket, whose 33 Raptor engines are crucial to providing the much-needed thrust.

5 things to note about the company’s mission:

Reusability will make space flight cheaper

The upper and lower segments of the system are designed in a way that makes them capable of powering themselves safely back to earth for a soft landing so that they can be reused. Musk pointed out that by assuring the reusability of rockets, they can make space flight much more cost-effective and cheaper than NASA could ever offer.

SpaceX is willing to take risks, unlike NASA

SpaceX has repeatedly shown its willingness to take risks, unlike NASA. They are willing to let test flights explode in order to gather crucial data, Musk believes that the private venture benefits from understanding what goes wrong. SpaceX’s spaceport, named Starbase, is located in the Gulf of Mexico in Boca Chica, Texas. Other Starships are lined up for production for future test runs.

SpaceX wants to save humankind in case of extinction threat

Musk has mentioned that his intention behind developing Starship was so that humans could become an interplanetary species. To achieve that, his first step would be the colonization of Mars; he said he plans on doing so in case human ceases to exist and a planet-destroying event, such as nuclear war or an asteroid strike, wipes out life on Earth.

SpaceX will make interplanetary travel available

SpaceX has claimed that they will make interplanetary travel for dozens of people at a time on long-duration flights to other planets. Starship has a payload of up to 150 tons. SpaceX had scheduled a privately funded trip for 11 people around the moon. The trip was scheduled for this year, but with the recent launch, this timeline seems impossible.

SpaceX’s long-term plan

The company also has plans to make use of its spacecraft as a shuttle for commercial travel on Earth. This is their long-term plan; they have assured people that the travel time from London to Tokyo will be reduced to an hour.

