Elsa Pataky on decade long marriage with Chris Hemsworth: It’s funny people think of us as a perfect couple

In a candid interview, Elsa Pataky spoke honestly about her decade-long marriage with Chris Hemsworth and how they aren't the 'perfect couple' that people deem them to be. The 44-year-old actress believes a relationship is constant work and not easy.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: August 25, 2020 03:51 pm
On December 26, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky will be completing a decade of marriage while the couple has been blessed with three beautiful children: India, 8 and twins Sasha and Tristan, 6. Moreover, judging by their Instagram PDA as well and vacation photos, anyone would think of them as the ideal celebrity couple. However, in a recent interview with Body+Soul, Pataky confessed how the pair have been through their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship.

"It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple. No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy," Elsa revealed while adding that the struggles faced by the pair have made their union stronger. Moreover, the 44-year-old actress always tries to see the positives of things. Furthermore, Pataky was brutally honest about the impact that having children had on her and the feeling of being a bit lost when she gave birth to her eldest child India.

"I thought my life was going to be the same [when I had kids] and I would keep working. But I couldn’t. Chris would come home and say, 'How was your day?' And I didn’t feel proud to say: I’m just a mum. But you should. Because it’s the hardest but greatest job in the world," Elsa added in her interview with Body+Soul.

On pressing pause when it comes to her career, Elsa admitted that she really liked being with her kids and wanted to take them to school and pick them up every day as she loved that moment. For herself, Pataky didn't grow up with her parents around and missed that feeling so much. Hence, she wanted to give that to her kids.

Inspite of the struggles, we're glad Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are amongst the success stories when it comes to celebrity marriages!

