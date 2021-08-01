Elsa Pataky praises husband Chris Hemsworth for doing this; REVEALS how he keeps their marriage strong

Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky recently spoke to Hola! Magazine about her marriage to MCU star Chris Hemsworth and got candid about how the Thor star keeps their marriage’s spark alive! While talking to the magazine, the 45-year-old reflected: “We enjoy doing the same stuff and Chris has a great sense of humour and knows how to take the sting out of things.”

“He always makes me and the kids laugh or when I’m angry, he tells a joke to lighten the mood,” she added. “Humour counts for a lot. More than anything, I enjoy laughing with him.” If you didn’t know, Pataky and Hemsworth dated only a few months before tying the knot in December 2010. Now, they share a nine-year-old daughter India and seven-year-old twin sons, Tristan and Sasha.

While their initial years together were based in LA because of Hemsworth’s acting career, they moved home base to Byron Bay, Australia in 2014. Just recently, the couple and their 3 kids, moved to Sydney for work projects, and, while the movie is only temporary, Pataky has not enjoyed the change. “I definitely couldn’t live in [a city] again. It’s not for me,” the actress recently told The Sydney Morning Herald. “The children were longing to revert back to being barefoot savages,” she added. “[Byron Bay] is where we belong, where my children have grown up.” The Spanish actress also said that the couple loves Hemsworth’s native Australia and have no regrets about leaving L.A. “Byron has been beautiful,” she said. “We made the right decision in 2014 to leave L.A. and come to Australia – it’s been great for the kids to be in nature, enjoy animals and go horse riding.”

